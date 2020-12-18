Judge Aoun Reportedly Sues ISF Chief in 'Subsidized Dollar' Case

Judge Ghada Aoun has filed a lawsuit with Judge Nicolas Mansour against Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman and Brig. Gen. Hussein Saleh on charges of dereliction of duty, media reports said on Friday.

The move comes after the ISF General Directorate “prevented the Dahiyeh department from aiding Aoun in the subsidized dollar investigations,” LBCI TV reported.

Aoun had recently summoned to interrogation a number of so-called Class A money changers and a central bank employee.

“The Dahiyeh judicial police department will question them in the presence of Judge Aoun at her office at the Justice Palace in Baabda over information related to dollars subsidized by the central bank,” the National News Agency reported at the time.

“They were asked to bring all the documents on which customers’ names are written in addition to the reasons of their sale of dollars and according to which exchange rate,” NNA added.