Bkirki Reportedly Backs Aoun and Bassil's Call for 'Unified Standards'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil agreed in their meeting on Friday on the need for “unified standards” in the government formation process, Bkirki sources said.

“The unity of standards requires equality between all political parties and resorting to the constitution, without fabricating new norms or taking previous norms as an excuse,” the sources told al-Jadeed TV.

“Double standards are unacceptable in the formation process, which means that it is unacceptable to request lists of (candidates’) names from some blocs but not from others,” the sources added.

Both President Michel Aoun and Bassil have called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to adopt “unified standards” in the process of picking ministers for the new government.