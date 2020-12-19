Geagea: If I Were the President, I Would Have Resigned
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea criticized the “incompetent” ruling authority on Saturday and indirectly urged President Michel Aoun to step aside.
“If I were the President, I would have resigned,” said Geagea in remarks at a meeting of the Strong Republic bloc.
The LF chief said the entire ruling authority in Lebanon “should step aside,” as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, amid the paralysis of authorities.
“The sequence of events proved that the ruling group is incompetent and nonviable. The crisis has recently become a crisis of powers of positions while the battle is not a battle of powers and the problem is not between Muslims and Christians, but rather the ruling class that brought the country to where we are,” said Geagea.
He added that “the only solution is to stage early parliamentary elections.”
Dactor Geagea has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for many reasons chief among them:
1) Vehemently opposing proportional representation
2) Vehemently supporting proportional representation
3) Having reservations on the Policy Statement
4) Having No Hostility towards Hezbollah
5) Abiding by the 3 No-No's Rule
6) Supporting a Made-In-Lebanon President elected by an illegitimate Parliament
7) Supporting a Strong State without the presence of 'Illegitimate Armed Groups'
8) His love for Algebra and Equations
and
9) Assuring us the Cedar Revolution is well and alive
With two million of Meca refugies!!?? Geagea do not remember of happening to Cristhians in the region when sheas and sunnies control Lebanon without the head of cristhians in the Lebanese political system???? Insane!! The head of the cabinet must be Cristhian...
It's a fact the the USA and France are protecting and defending the whaabi interest in Lebanon... And the interest of whaabis is roubing Lebanon to the cristhianity, cut the head of the cristhians in Lebanon with the support of the torahh