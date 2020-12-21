Report: Hizbullah Doesn't Rule Out a Strike from ‘Crazy’ Trump

Hizbullah officials reportedly described US President Donald Trump as “crazy” who is willing to push with Israel, towards a war against Iran and the party before Joe Biden assumes office on January 20, British daily The Guardian reported Monday.

A Hizbulah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in remarks to the daily: “You know, we do not fear death, but we have to protect our leaders and we know that we will be harmed politically if something happens to them.

“These are dangerous times and Trump is crazy, but he will not get what he wants, he has neither patience nor time. The Israelis think they are coming for us, but it is us coming for them,” he added.

A second party official who was not named because he was not authorized to make remarks to the press added: “Are they going to try to do a big thing in Beirut in the coming weeks? This is possible even though there is a state of security alert in Dahiyeh (Beirut’s southern suburbs) and the south. This is to protect our leaders and we have nothing specific, but there is something in the air.”