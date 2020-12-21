Mobile version

Report: Hizbullah Doesn't Rule Out a Strike from ‘Crazy’ Trump

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 December 2020, 09:33
Hizbullah officials reportedly described US President Donald Trump as “crazy” who is willing to push with Israel, towards a war against Iran and the party before Joe Biden assumes office on January 20, British daily The Guardian reported Monday.

A Hizbulah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in remarks to the daily: “You know, we do not fear death, but we have to protect our leaders and we know that we will be harmed politically if something happens to them.

“These are dangerous times and Trump is crazy, but he will not get what he wants, he has neither patience nor time. The Israelis think they are coming for us, but it is us coming for them,” he added.

A second party official who was not named because he was not authorized to make remarks to the press added: “Are they going to try to do a big thing in Beirut in the coming weeks? This is possible even though there is a state of security alert in Dahiyeh (Beirut’s southern suburbs) and the south. This is to protect our leaders and we have nothing specific, but there is something in the air.”

Thumb ansarullah 21 December 2020, 10:22

God bless our Shia resistance for for anticipating something big from the desperate Trump and the worried zionist state and its gulf allies.

Indeed the Israelis think they are coming for the resistance but it is the resistance is coming for Israel once the resistance has finished liberating Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain and the Gulf from the dictatorial leaders.

Shea Shia Shea !!!

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 21 December 2020, 10:53

And that would be a lovely fare well present...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 21 December 2020, 11:50

The terrorists are in panic mode lol.

Reply Report
Missing un520 21 December 2020, 11:50

So what they are saying basically is: "Nasrallah has fled from the tunnels of Dahiyeh and sits like å puppy on the lap of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 21 December 2020, 12:16

But Ali has it all looked up to ease the pain.

Reply Report