Ex-Ministers File New Request for Replacing Sawwan in Port Probe
Former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter on Monday submitted an additional request through their lawyer, asking the Court of Cassation to replace Judge Fadi Sawwan over “legitimate suspicion” regarding the legality of the charges he has filed against them in the port blast probe.
The move comes in line with Article 340 of the Criminal Procedure Law, the National News Agency said.
The additional request contains new arguments explaining why the two ex-ministers think that Sawwan should be replaced, NNA added.
Sawwan had on December 10 issued charges against Khalil and Zoaiter as well as caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab and ex-minister Youssef Fenianos over the August 4 blast that killed around 200 people, wounded more than 6,500 and disfigured Lebanon's capital.
The four were charged with "negligence and causing death to hundreds and injuries to thousands more" in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
The Cassation Court is now expected to rule on their request for Sawwan to be removed from his post.
"Until then, all investigation proceedings are suspended," a senior court judicial official said.
Diab has also refused to appear in front of the judge on similar grounds.
Lebanon's politicians have rallied around the argument that the indictment of a minister should be submitted to a vote in parliament.
Diab, who resigned in the wake of the explosion, already testified before Sawwan in September.
The huge stock of ammonium nitrate that ignited at Beirut port had been stored there for years when Diab took office almost exactly a year ago.
The fact that little light has been shed on the circumstances that led to Lebanon's worst peacetime disaster nearly four months after the blast has caused outrage.
It is also fueling distrust among international donors, whose support is much needed if Lebanon is to stand a chance of surviving its deepest ever economic crisis.
Where the judicial authority in respect of which an application for transfer is filed is a Criminal Division of the Court of Cassation, the full bench of the Court of Cassation shall rule on the application.
The Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation may apply to transfer a case for one of the reasons set out in the first paragraph, of his own motion or pursuant to an application from the Appeal Court Prosecutor, the Financial Prosecutor, the civil party, the defendant or the Minister of Justice on the grounds set forth in the first paragraph.
The application for a transfer shall be served on all parties to the case, who may respond to it within ten days of the date of service.
The filing of the application shall not be suspensive unless the Court of Cassation decides otherwise.
Only the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation may request that a case be transferred on the ground of maintenance of public safety.
