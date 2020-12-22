Fahmi: Kahale Crime Shall Not Pass

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi stressed on Tuesday that the investigation will continue until the perpetrators involved in the killing of Joseph Bejjani in Kahale a day earlier are caught.

The Minister stressed that he is “closely following up on the case until the criminals are revealed,” stressing that the crime “shall not pass” unaccounted.

Fahmi’s remarks came during a meeting with mayor of Kahale, Jean Bejjani.

He briefed him on the contacts he had made immediately after the murder, with the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman.

Early on Monday, two armed men cold bloodedly shot dead Joseph Bejjani while inside his vehicle in Aley’s town of Kahale, surveillance cameras showed.

The victim, who worked as a photographer for the Lebanese army, was about to take his children to school.

The assailants fled to an unknown destination.

Police opened investigation into the crime.