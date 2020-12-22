Mobile version

Hariri Meets Aoun, Promises Govt. 'Format' before Christmas

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 December 2020, 18:00
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held an important meeting with President Michel Aoun on Tuesday at the presidential palace.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hariri said the talks were “positive.”

“We have decided to meet tomorrow, but we will not announce the time for security reasons,” he added.

“There will be successive meetings to reach a government format before Christmas,” Hariri went on to say.

Thumb justice 22 December 2020, 18:01

irrelevant as ever

Thumb whyaskwhy 22 December 2020, 19:03

Lol why bother nothing will change kizb will not let it.

Thumb s.o.s 22 December 2020, 19:21

This is my Xmas present to you Saad el useless

