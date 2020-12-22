Hariri Meets Aoun, Promises Govt. 'Format' before Christmas
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held an important meeting with President Michel Aoun on Tuesday at the presidential palace.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hariri said the talks were “positive.”
“We have decided to meet tomorrow, but we will not announce the time for security reasons,” he added.
“There will be successive meetings to reach a government format before Christmas,” Hariri went on to say.
