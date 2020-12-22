FPM Bloc Urges 'Unified Standards' Anew after Aoun-Hariri Talks

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc on Tuesday reiterated its call for “unified standards” in the cabinet formation process, shortly after a meeting between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

In a statement issued after its weekly electronic meeting, chaired by FPM chief Jebran Bassil, the bloc hoped Aoun and Hariri will reach “a common approach as quick as possible.”

It said this approach should be based on “clear principles and unified standards for the cabinet formation process, especially as to the distribution of portfolios and the confirmation of full partnership between them according to Article 53 of the constitution.”

Strong Lebanon added that Article 53 “clearly states the government’s formation should happen in agreement between the President and the PM-designate.”

Hariri described his talks with Aoun on Tuesday as “positive.”

“We have decided to meet tomorrow... and there will be successive meetings to reach a government format before Christmas,” he said.