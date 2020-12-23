Arslan Says 18-seat Cabinet ‘Marginalizes’ Druze Community

Head of the Lebanese Democratic Party on Wednesday expressed dismay at the chances that a new government could be formed of 18 ministerial seats instead of 20, which would grant the Druze community one seat instead of two.

“We heard yesterday there is a progress in the formation (of a government) which has become a necessary need for the Lebanese in these exceptional circumstances the country is passing through,” said Arslan in a tweet.

Adding, but “that must not be at the expense of the Druze and their marginalization. We hold the presidents responsible for the prejudice that will afflict us as a sect in the government of 18 ministers,” he said.

Arslan said he did voice preferences that a government of 16 or 20 cabinet seats grants the Druze “proper” representation.