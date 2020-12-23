Mobile version

Arslan Says 18-seat Cabinet ‘Marginalizes’ Druze Community

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 December 2020, 11:29
Head of the Lebanese Democratic Party on Wednesday expressed dismay at the chances that a new government could be formed of 18 ministerial seats instead of 20, which would grant the Druze community one seat instead of two.

“We heard yesterday there is a progress in the formation (of a government) which has become a necessary need for the Lebanese in these exceptional circumstances the country is passing through,” said Arslan in a tweet.

Adding, but “that must not be at the expense of the Druze and their marginalization. We hold the presidents responsible for the prejudice that will afflict us as a sect in the government of 18 ministers,” he said.

Arslan said he did voice preferences that a government of 16 or 20 cabinet seats grants the Druze “proper” representation.

Thumb marcus 23 December 2020, 12:12

Go live in Syria ya POS!

Missing samiam 23 December 2020, 12:23

And his comments marginalize the Lebanese community. We are in LEBANON, not DRUZISTAN.

Thumb blablablablablaba 23 December 2020, 13:00

What about the LGBT community; Until when will they remain marginalized? We provided services no other community ever did. We attract tourists, fresh dollars, and help improve hotel occupancy. We also increase the use of gels and creams which in turn translates into dollars.

Thumb s.o.s 23 December 2020, 13:37

You belong in Syria or Israel mr arslan where many of your arslan relatives and coreligionnaire serve in the IDF

Missing rami 23 December 2020, 18:35

je peux lui dire: tu nous emmerdes toi et ta communauté?

Thumb s.o.s 23 December 2020, 20:27

Et qu’il aille se faire coiffer chez son cousin!

Dis lui que les « communautés » c’est daté, on n’en veut plus !

Missing phillipo 23 December 2020, 13:56

Once again politicians interfering in the setting up of a cabinet of non-political technocrats.

Thumb s.o.s 23 December 2020, 15:35

A valid point from Philippo here.

Missing kazan 23 December 2020, 14:56

Marginalize Druze, Muslim, Christian, Jew...communities .With this mentality the Lebanese community will never move forward, a lot of "Flat Earthers" are ruling the country

Thumb s.o.s 23 December 2020, 15:35

LoL Kaz, the people may want to move forward but the politicians don’t. They’ve been stalling everything since the the beginning of the second revolution. They’re shameless.

Missing rabiosa 23 December 2020, 17:16

They talk of coexistance and eliminating sectarianism, yet they turn around and speak in sectarian langue. This country has no hope. It's finished as it is. They know it but one has the balls to say so.

