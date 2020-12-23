4 Suspects Arrested over Torching of Christmas Tree in North
Four people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of torching a Christmas tree in northern Lebanon, the National News Agency said.
"Army intelligence agents arrested four people suspected of having torched a Christmas tree yesterday morning in the town of Seer al-Dinniyeh," NNA added.
The intelligence agents carried out several raids in the town, the agency said, adding that the four suspects are being interrogated.
Is this the police force’s top priority? Shouldn’t they be stopping the smuggling in and out of Syria, investigating the destruction of our capital and the assassination of joe bejjani among other more things?
Torching a Xmas tree is puerile and dumb, but it shouldn’t be the focus of the police forces.