Report: Baabda Sources Lash Back at Center House

Circles of Baabda Palace lashed back at the Center House on Thursday saying there were “no bats in the Palace,” and that the Presidency has always been eager to work “publicly, clearly and with transparency.”

“There are no bats in Baabda Palace and no black rooms, because the presidency operates openly, clearly, transparently, while the black rooms exist to serve those who wish to disrupt the political stability in the country and obstruct the formation of the government and topple the national balance and the unified standards,” to form a government, said Baabda sources.

They stressed that President Michel Aoun urged for “unified standards” when forming the government, while the format presented by Hariri “did not meet those standards, especially by adhering to, for example, the ministries of interior and justice, which are complementary in terms of security and justice, and cannot be delivered to a single team.”

Aoun did not suggest partisans as ministerial candidates, but suggested names of independent specialists with competence and experience to run the ministries assigned to them, they added.

Negative atmospheres were leaked on Wednesday following a meeting between the two men on the government formation.

Center House sources accused what they said “bats of the palace” of interfering with the President “to disrupt the atmosphere and prepare for a new round of complication, as has been the case since the designation” of Hariri.