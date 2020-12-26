Report: Italy Seizes Captagon Shipment ‘Linked’ to Hizbullah

The Italian authorities said they confiscated a shipment of amphetamine reportedly linked to Hizbullah, the Italian Nova agency said.

The agency quoted Italian authorities on Friday as having seized about 15 tons of amphetamine (Captagon), worth one billion dollars linked to the party.

The Naples prosecutor investigating the case said the drugs were contained in three suspicious containers that included papers intended for industrial use and iron wheels.

The report revealed that the drugs came from Syria, and that the Italian authorities had previously believed ISIS to be behind it. But search and investigation operations showed that the Syrian regime and Hizbullah are reportedly the ones behind it.