Report: Italy Seizes Captagon Shipment ‘Linked’ to Hizbullah
The Italian authorities said they confiscated a shipment of amphetamine reportedly linked to Hizbullah, the Italian Nova agency said.
The agency quoted Italian authorities on Friday as having seized about 15 tons of amphetamine (Captagon), worth one billion dollars linked to the party.
The Naples prosecutor investigating the case said the drugs were contained in three suspicious containers that included papers intended for industrial use and iron wheels.
The report revealed that the drugs came from Syria, and that the Italian authorities had previously believed ISIS to be behind it. But search and investigation operations showed that the Syrian regime and Hizbullah are reportedly the ones behind it.
God bless our Shia resistance for being resourceful and innovative in ways to improve our economy and simulate growth and prosperity. By exporting 15 tons of handmade Captagon pills worth a billion dollars to the Western Imperialist World, our Shia resistance has proven once again its determination to inflict the maximum amount of damage on the enemy while varying our income sources to overcome the sanctions.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
Ashraf Al Nass doing what they do best: terrorism, drugs, money laundering, assassinations, and massacres.
It would be interesting to find out how much the manufacturing and shipping costs were. The market value is of little interest.