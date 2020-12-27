Al-Rahi Warns Govt. Obstructors, Vows to Resume Mediation

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday lashed out at those obstructing the formation of the new government and promised that he will soon resume his mediation in a bid to break the deadlock.

“I warn all those obstructing the government’s formation, be them near or far, that they bear the responsibility of putting all state institutions on the track of paralysis, one after another, because a state whose authorities are not complete and integrated would collapse in a way or another,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“If someone is betting on the state’s collapse, let them know that this collapse would not benefit them nor pave the way for them to seize power, because victory against one another is impossible in all standards, and because the Lebanese are people who do not tolerate the fabrication of a state that does not resemble them or their identity, history, society and the sacrifices of their martyrs for the sake of freedom and dignity,” the patriarch added.

Reminding of Pope Francis’ latest message about the Lebanese crisis, al-Rahi pledged to “once again work with officials on pushing the cabinet formation process forward.”

“This is the demand of the people and their right and this is Lebanon’s interest,” he explained.

He also emphasized that “rescuing Lebanon politically, economically and financially is still possible, on the condition of the formation of a government comprising figures who inspire confidence through their competencies, reputation and independence.”

These would be figures “who do not startle the public opinion or the international community,” al-Rahi added.