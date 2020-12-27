Nasrallah Says MBS Pushed for His Assassination, Israel Still Cautious

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of raising the issue of assassinating him with the U.S. administration.

“According to our information, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised during his visit to Washington the issue of assassinating me,” Nasrallah said in an interview on al-Mayadeen TV.

“The Americans agreed to the Saudi request but said that it must be carried out by Israel,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia has been inciting for my assassination since a long time, at least since the war on Yemen,” Nasrallah went on to say.

Noting that “the targeting of Hizbullah’s leaders is an Israeli-U.S.-Saudi common objective,” Nasrallah said he had been warned of possible assassination attempts against him prior to and after the U.S. presidential election.

“Before and after the U.S. elections, I was warned of an assassination operation, and several sides warned us of an attempt on my life after the martyrdom of the (Iranian) commander Qasem Soleimani,” Nasrallah said.

He added: “There is information that Saudi Arabia is inciting for my assassination.”

Nasrallah also reiterated his call for caution and vigilance during U.S. President Donald Trump’s remaining days in the White House.

As for Israel, Nasrallah noted that the Israeli “media tumult” indicates that there will not be “real actions.”

He also denied Lebanese media reports about an alleged Israeli landing on the shores of the Lebanese region of Jiye.

“According to our information, this is not correct,” he said.

As for the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, Nasrallah noted that the Israelis are still “very cautious” in their movements on the frontier.