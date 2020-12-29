Abiad Warns of Sharp Increase in Virus after Holidays

Head of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital Firass Abiad on Tuesday warned of rising virus rates after the holidays after the first case of new COVID-19 strain was detected.

“What is most annoying about the current increase in Covid patients in our Emergency department is the fact that a large part of it is a result of a deliberate decision by some to prioritize either short term economic benefits, or short-lived pleasures, over public safety,” said Abiad in a tweet.

“How can we then ask owners of private hospitals to expand their bed capacity and risk financial ruin if they are not compensated on time? Why would they answer to calls of duty and responsibility to a society where many are knowingly behaving recklessly? Why should they care?” he asked.

Abiad emphasized: “But remember, two wrongs don’t make a right. Hospitals, facing a sharp rise in Covid cases after the festivities, should do the right thing. Expanding bed capacity and accommodating the critically ill will be much needed in January and February as we wait for the vaccine.”

He said the RHUH (the main public hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Lebanon) “is currently finishing its fifth expansion. Eight additional Covid ICU beds will bring our total to 50. A Covid dialysis unit was opened this week. Additional staff have been recruited for support. Hopefully, our staff and patients can safely pull through this month.

“February will bring the much awaited vaccines. Healthcare workers, elderly patients, and those with comorbidities will have an opportunity to receive much needed protection. Some have warned against the vaccine. I wish they had warned against the reckless behavior instead,” he concluded.