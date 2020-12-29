Geagea Meets Shea: Solution for Crisis Begins with Early Elections
Head of the Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Tuesday met with U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea at his residence in Maarab and discussed the political developments in Lebanon and the region.
Geagea stressed during the meeting that staging early parliamentary elections would help solve the crisis in Lebanon.
“There is no hope in the current ruling authority, the only solution for Lebanon’s crisis begins with staging early parliamentary elections,” said Geagea.
The LF chief-Shea meeting took place in the presence of head of the economic and political department at the embassy, Janet Cole, and Geagea’s advisor for foreign relations, Elie Khoury.
On the ongoing investigations into Beirut’s port blast, Geagea said “as a result of political interference, the local probe is facing a lot of difficulties,” urging for an international probe.
the USA do not support the only Cristhian President in all Arab World!!! the USA, Israel and Meca wants to destroy the Christians in Lebanon . It's a fact !!! USA is a super power militar islamic...not Cristhian!! only that explain why since USA is a superpower militar the Christians are being exterminated in middle east and the expansion militar of the Islam in Africa and in the West...USA is not a superpower militar of the West but only the Islam...USA are arming the Mecas for they expansion in Africa...USA are the dogs of Meca!! USA defendes the islamization of Ibérica Peninsula by they acts...