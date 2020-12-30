Ibrahim Says Politics Affects Security, but is Under Control

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim on Wednesday assured that although the security situation gets affected by politics, the security agencies are on alert to keep it under control.

“The security situation is under control. It is true that it is affected by politics, but we as security agencies are working to fully keep it under control,” said Ibrahim after meeting Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi in Bkirki.

The difficult social situation in Lebanon “definitely” reflects on the security situation, “but I don't believe it will go out of control,” added Ibrahim.

Lebanon’s crippling economic and financial situation has pushed more than half the Lebanese people into poverty.

On that Ibrahim said “poverty is infidel, we should not be surprised if we see people go down to the street demanding to eat.”

Moreover, Ibrahim commented on a mediation between himself, Rahi and the French President in a bid to ease the formation of a much-needed government.

“There is always hope. The Patriarch is taking the biggest role in that and we pin hopes it leads to fruition,” he added.