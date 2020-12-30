IS Militant who Monitored Army, Badaro Pubs Arrested

The Internal Security Forces on Wednesday announced the arrest of a member of the Islamic State jihadist group who had monitored a military post between Furn el-Chebbak and Ain el-Rummaneh and pubs and cafes in Badaro.

In a statement, the ISF said its Intelligence Branch arrested the 20-year-old Syrian militant on Monday, seizing two cellphones that were in his possession.

He had joined the IS group in Syria’s Deir Ezzor before fleeing to Lebanon in late 2017, the statement added, citing the detainee’s confessions.

“Around two months ago, he communicated with two Syria-based IS cadres and told one of them that he intended to carry out a security operation in Lebanon for the benefit of the group. Abu al-Khattab agreed with him and asked him to secure an explosive vest, hand grenades and assault weapons but his arrest prevented him from obtaining them,” the statement added.

The militant also tried to recruit a Syria-based person and downloaded encylopedias containing instructions on how to make bombs from material readily available in markets with the aim of manufatcuring explosives.

He also “monitored a military post between the areas of Furn el-Chebbak and Ain el-Rummaneh,” the statement added, noting that the militant was living in that area.

“He also monitored a number of pubs and cafes on Badaro Street,” the statement said.