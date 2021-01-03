Aoun Responds to Iranian General's Remarks about Lebanon

President Michel Aoun on Sunday stressed that Lebanon has sovereignty over its border and territory, in an apparent response to controversial remarks by a top Iranian general.

“The Lebanese have no partner in preserving their country’s independence, its sovereignty over its border and territory, and the freedom of its decision,” Aoun said in a tweet.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”

“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.