Aoun Responds to Iranian General's Remarks about Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 January 2021, 13:16
President Michel Aoun on Sunday stressed that Lebanon has sovereignty over its border and territory, in an apparent response to controversial remarks by a top Iranian general.

“The Lebanese have no partner in preserving their country’s independence, its sovereignty over its border and territory, and the freedom of its decision,” Aoun said in a tweet.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”

“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.

Thumb ex-fpm 03 January 2021, 13:27

Does he consider his statement a response? Laughable!

Iran flat out said Lebanon under hezbollah as an iranian statelet and will be used anytime Iran so wishes and aoun resends by saying: "The Lebanese have no partner in preserving their country’s independence, its sovereignty over its border and territory, and the freedom of its decision,”

Notice how he omitted to mention the Lebanese state and instead he used 'the Lebanese' which is an indirect indication to including hezbollah activities.

Thumb ex-fpm 03 January 2021, 13:28

*responds # resends

Thumb janoubi 03 January 2021, 13:52

Spot on @exfpm!

He never mentioned the Lebanese state! So, yes hezbollah is a partner in preserving the country's independence according to this sell-out.

Thumb thepatriot 03 January 2021, 14:08

Aoun is a disgrace. He is the weakest President of the lebanese History!

Thumb janoubi 03 January 2021, 14:23

he is not weak at all. He is a traitor!

Thumb thepatriot 03 January 2021, 17:41

You are right janoubi. He is a traitor!

Thumb s.o.s 03 January 2021, 16:42

Traitor traitor traitor !

Hang him now with his family.

Thumb LongLiveLebanon 03 January 2021, 17:48

Aoun can say whatever he wants, the fact sadly remains that Iran considers Lebanon as its anti-Israel front-line satellite.

Missing phillipo 03 January 2021, 17:55

So, if Hizballah decides (is ordered) to attack Israel from north of the border then Israel will have no qualms in hitting back hard as none other than President Aoun himself has virtually stated that there is no such thing as an independent Republic of Lebanon, but rather an Iranian province in that area.

Missing kazan 03 January 2021, 21:13

there are major religious, social and political chasms that divide Jews( Haredim, Datiim,Masortim,Hilonim)in Israel, The government of Israel don't mind having Hizbala as enemy in fiction it distracts from the internal frictions, and keep the nation vigilant, Iranian regime and Israeli regime need each other, both are misleading their own people.

Thumb bubblesg 03 January 2021, 22:45

he reads everything from a prompter, he cant even stand, he is clearly senile and unfit to be president.

Thumb slim_tania 03 January 2021, 22:49

i am in agree

Missing gabriel01 04 January 2021, 01:21

Iran is a clearly a cancer that will fight until the last Lebanese or Palestinian.

