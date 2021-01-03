FPM Comments on Top Iranian General's Remarks

The Free Patriotic Movement on Sunday stressed that any support for Lebanon should not be “conditional on giving up national sovereignty,” in an apparent response to remarks by a top Iranian general.

In a statement issued by its media committee, the FPM emphasized “the right of the Lebanese to defend their sovereignty, land and resources in the face of any aggression, be it by Israel or other parties.”

“The Lebanese are concerned with preserving Lebanon’s freedom, decision, sovereignty and independence, and the resistance that the Lebanese practice in defense of their land should always serve these goals exclusively,” the FPM said.

“Any support that they receive should not be conditional on giving up national sovereignty or getting entangled in things that do not concern them,” the FPM added.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”

“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.