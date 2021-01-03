FPM Comments on Top Iranian General's Remarks
The Free Patriotic Movement on Sunday stressed that any support for Lebanon should not be “conditional on giving up national sovereignty,” in an apparent response to remarks by a top Iranian general.
In a statement issued by its media committee, the FPM emphasized “the right of the Lebanese to defend their sovereignty, land and resources in the face of any aggression, be it by Israel or other parties.”
“The Lebanese are concerned with preserving Lebanon’s freedom, decision, sovereignty and independence, and the resistance that the Lebanese practice in defense of their land should always serve these goals exclusively,” the FPM said.
“Any support that they receive should not be conditional on giving up national sovereignty or getting entangled in things that do not concern them,” the FPM added.
Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”
“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.
Yeah, and nassrallah really cares about what you say. If there was not huge public uproar about the iranian statements the FPM would have remained silent.
Will the aouni foreign minister summon the iranian ambassador to Lebanon and object to his country's statements? I guess not...
So after they gave them cover to run the country in exchange for a presidential seat, now they want to tap about sovereignty? Please spare me. if it was not for the FPM, the Hizbos would not be as powerful as they are today since 2005.
The foreign minister will summon anyone. if anything the Iranian ambassador will ask him to come to the Sranan embassy for a chit chat.
In related news, Sleimani hasn’t committed an atrocity in 12 months. So, there is hope after all.
As a lebanese, hezbollah supporter or not how can you be happy with these remarks. Lebanese people are a race who like to be happy, sing, dance etc and all this iranian influence has only brought death and destruction including misery. Any hezbo supporters want to point out the benefits to Lebanon?
They are trying to backtrack out at least show some signs that they will not go down on their own. Kizb does not care for they made plans for this years ago when they studied the risk of working with the orange fruits and how best to manipulate them. Kizb is not worried about iorange backstabing them as they are imune to feelings....Khmeini is what they live for and its the same devil that they will ultimately die for...