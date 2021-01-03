LF Officials Criticize Aoun's Response to Iranian Remarks
A number of officials from the Lebanese Forces party on Sunday criticized President Michel Aoun’s response to controversial remarks by a top Iranian general.
“Where is the General Michel Aoun whom I know regarding freedom, sovereignty and independence?” ex-minister Richard Kouyoumjian, head of the LF foreign relations dept., tweeted.
“Mr. President, your tenure has turned into another Iranian model, like al-Huthi in Yemen, al-Maliki in Iraq and Bashar in Syria. Do you know that the least that is being said today is that Lebanon has turned into a failed, violated, isolated and bankrupt state where unemployment, poverty, disease and misery are prevalent?” Kouyoumjian added.
Ex-MP Fadi Karam, the secretary of the LF-led Strong Republic bloc, meanwhile told Aoun in a tweet that his political movement is “still labeling as resistance… the mini-state that is loyal to the Iranian project.”
“This means that you have definitely renounced Lebanese sovereignty, so it would be more honorable for you to refrain from fictional statements,” Karam added.
“There should not be resistance weapons outside of the army’s arsenal. We totally understand that you are not free and that you have exchanged keenness on sovereignty for a few posts,” the LF official went on to say.
MP Pierre Bou Assi of the LF for his part said that Aoun should have said that “there is no partner for the Lebanese state in preserving the country’s independence and sovereignty over its border and territory.”
Aoun had earlier tweeted that “the Lebanese have no partner in preserving their country’s independence, its sovereignty over its border and territory, and the freedom of its decision.”
His tweet came in response to remarks by Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.
Hajizadeh told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”
“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.
completely agree with this statement, the only difference is that I believe what we are seeing since the past decade, is the product of the previous decades; the Lebanese politicians were busy with self-enrichment, with the support of the religious leaders they divided the population in religious groups which created a fertile ground for back and forth hostilities. conclusion: all without no exception are as guilty. The ordinary Lebanese >80% of the population is paying the price.
He is asleep Kazan and not reading the Naharnet posts. His cronies are bailing out and those who stay do it from fright and or blind obediance to Kizb. No one is listening but staying out of Kizb's shadow not knowing were the future will take them. Many Orange supporters are simply turning over a new page and deciding to move in the misery they have helped create...shock is in motion with them.
Senile crook. uneducated untraveled unworldly with delusions of grandeur...again another politician in Lebanon who is way over his head and learning on the job.
Incidently how does the LF look upon this as a lesson learned or another mistake to blame on Lebanon?