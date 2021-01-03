Ahmed Qabalan: No Sovereignty without Soleimani's Missiles

Senior Shiite cleric Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan stressed Sunday that Lebanon can have no sovereignty without “Qasem Soleimani’s missiles,” amid controversy over remarks by a top Iranian general.

“The behavior of some Lebanese is very strange. As this camp bows to the U.S. ambassador and calls on (French President Emmanuel) Macron to reinstate the mandate over Lebanon…, it blusters about defending sovereignty, which it turned into humiliation, murder and militia fiefdoms during the era of the Israeli occupation,” Qabalan said.

“Although Qasem Soleimani’s missiles and the resistance’s arming capabilities from Tehran are what settled the battles of liberation, confirmed Lebanon’s sovereignty and regained its decision for nothing in return, some see sovereignty through the eye of Awkar (U.S. embassy), the checkpoints of slaughter, the autonomous administration of extortion and subservience to black (oil) money,” the Shiite cleric added, in an apparent jab at the Lebanese Forces party and reference to some civil war practices.

“There can be no sovereignty without Qasem Soleimani’s missiles and you are responsible for robbing the country, leading it into bankruptcy and bargaining over its regional files, not the missiles of Qasem Soleimani who contributed to liberation and backed the resistance that recovered the country,” Qabalan went on to say.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, had told Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV on Saturday that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support.”

“They are the frontline for the confrontation” against Israel, he added.

His remarks have been slammed by several Lebanese parties and figures.