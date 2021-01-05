Hashem Calls to Empower the Caretaker Government of Diab

MP Qassem Hashem of the Development and Liberation Parliamentary bloc on Tuesday said leaders should take an “exceptional” decision by reactivating the caretaker government of PM Hassan Diab, if they lack the ability to form a new rescue government.

In remarks he made to PSP’s al-Anbaa electronic magazine, Hashem said the “destructive chaos in the country should be put to a limit either through a brave decision of forming a government to put things on track, or through an exceptional decision of activating the government of Hassan Diab.”

“Necessity removes restrictions,” he said.

The MP noted that a “fait accompli” government is “totally rejected. We want a government of experts with skills and competencies to address the tragic situation in the country.”

But Hashem elaborated saying if the demands calling for a competent government of experts are delaying the process, “let them then form a salvation government no matter what the specifications are because the country is on its deathbed, or else activate the cabinet of Diab.”

Diab’s government resigned in August after a widespread public fury at the country's ruling elite over the Beirut port devastating explosion.

By the Lebanese constitution, the caretaker government does not have actual prerogatives to make major decisions for the country.