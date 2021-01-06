Mobile version

Stop Trampling Democracy, German FM Tells U.S. Protesters

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 January 2021, 23:06
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called on supporters of President Donald Trump to "stop trampling on democracy" after they smashed into the U.S. Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," he tweeted.

"The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC," he added. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions."

Thumb s.o.s 06 January 2021, 23:27

Germany's FM has urged Trump's supporters to "stop trampling democracy."

Angela Merkel, former KGB agent, is unfit to issue such instructions LoL

Missing bigjohn 07 January 2021, 00:08

Burn baby burn!

