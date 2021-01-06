Stop Trampling Democracy, German FM Tells U.S. Protesters
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called on supporters of President Donald Trump to "stop trampling on democracy" after they smashed into the U.S. Congress and shut down legislative sessions.
"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," he tweeted.
"The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC," he added. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions."