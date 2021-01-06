UK, Ireland Slam Capitol Unrest by Trump Supporters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the "disgraceful scenes" at the U.S. Congress by Donald Trump supporters, as Ireland's government attacked the outgoing president for his "assault" on democracy.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson said on Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added in his own tweet: "The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power."

Irish premier Micheal Martin, who has invited the Irish-American Biden to visit his ancestral homeland early in his presidency, tweeted his condemnation.

"The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay," Martin said.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney went further in directly rebuking Trump.

"Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC -- we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election!" he tweeted.

"The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."