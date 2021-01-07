Imminent Formation of Government Ruled Out
Center House sources have ruled out the possibility of forming a new government this month, citing “the statements of the Strong Lebanon bloc on the eve of PM-designate Saad Hariri’s return to Beirut.”
In remarks to the Progressive Socialist Party’s al-Anbaa news portal, the sources described the statements as “the explosion that precedes the storm.”
“MP Jebran Bassil will have a speech on Sunday and Hariri’s response will be of the same caliber, and therefore the issue of the government will be postponed,” the sources explained.
MP Yassine Jaber of the Development and Liberation bloc meanwhile told al-Anbaa that the formation of a government “in these circumstances” is ruled out.
“We are hearing how U.S. President Donald Trump has gone mad… There are no indications that the government will be formed,” Jaber added.
Batrak : Lebanon needs your help. All existing politicians should be excluded from any role in the future government .it is not constructive to have anyone of them, beside the fact that they lost credibility, it creates a precedent( why he, not me? situation ). In order to have a large majority of the population believing in and supporting the new reforms and the new government no-one from the old school politicians/warlords( 1975-2020) should have a role in the new government ,that's the only way to proceed. It is feasible if the Batrak starts a protest march, I am sure >80% of the Lebanese( from all religions) will support him and walk behind him, that's the only way to have real reforms.
Kazan the prioroties of this Patriarch should be that of the Church. However he decided to dabble into politics and has taken upon himself of being the protector of Baabda's senile Clown versus being the people's champion. One should ask why but only one glimpse into his lifestyle will let you know why....
I don't believe in the person wearing the soutane, but I do believe in the power of the function this person is holding. be my guest ,what would you propose to get out of this impasse?
Kazan I apologize if it sounds like I am critiquing the idea negatively that's not my intent instead what I am really trying to say is that the idea has some merit to it but we maybe looking at the wrong guy to do it. There are many "centrist theologians" out there that have a far greater credibility with the people than this person. Sadly he has has taken the klobuk, seraphim, and sadly the Cross through environments non conducive with that of the duties of the deity. He has sided with the Orange party openly even when there was doubt of their dubious acts without remorse. He has never attended any of the plights in the streets or been a champion for hunger. Instead he has made himself aloof of all this and blindly supporting the dictatorship and its programs. Its almost as wishful as saying president Clown would join people in the street and demand changes....