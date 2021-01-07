Aoun Meets al-Rahi who Proposes Meeting with Hariri
President Michel Aoun met Thursday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi and offered him holidays greetings, hoping the Lebanese will celebrate in better circumstances next year, the National News Agency said.
“Talks also tackled the measures that have been taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic with the lockdown that begins today and lasts until February 1,” NNA added.
After the meeting that lasted 45 minutes, Aoun spoke to reporters.
“We came here today to offer greetings to His Eminence, because circumstances prevented us from being here on Christmas Day,” the president said.
“We discussed the general situations… and I hope this meeting will be fruitful,” Aoun added.
Asked about the possibility of holding a Bkirki-sponsored “frankness meeting” with PM-designate Saad Hariri to “agree on a government without quotas,” the president said: “This is a possibility.”
The Presidency later denied that Aoun and Hariri were supposed to meet this morning in Bkirki but noted that al-Rahi proposed the idea in his meeting with the president.
LBCI television meanwhile quoted unnamed sources as saying that Aoun and Hariri have not opposed the idea of such a meeting but pointed out that there had been no agreement on holding it today.
“In their meeting today, Patriarch al-Rahi proposed to the President to bring him together with Hariri in a frankness meeting to agree on forming a government without quotas,” the sources added, noting that “Bkirki is still working on arranging the place and time of this meeting.”
Al-Jadeed TV for its reported that al-Rahi expressed Bkirki’s readiness to host Aoun and Hariri “if there is a problem in direct contact between them” but said there is no “initiative to bring them together under one roof.”
God bless Shia appointed Christian Maronite President Michel Aoun and Shia loved and blessed FPM Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi for meeting to exchange holiday and season greetings. While at it the two leaders tackled government formation and means to overcome the obstacles put forward by the saudi-american-israeli-sudani-bahraini-emirati-egyptiani coalition.
Our Shia resistance and its allies among them president Aoun will not yield to blackmail and intimidation.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
Maybe rahi is xia ? Like mecca refugee salim hoss who converted to inherit his daughter. What might be reason for rahi to convert ?
I know a guy from the Hariri family who converted like Hoss for the same reasons.
This being said, Rahi’s wealth will go to the Church, that’s why celibacy is a requirement... it’s always about dough. This being said, the current Pope’s savings account have been accessed and drained by cardinals. Millions and millions of euros were stolen in Rome by men wearing Rahi’s costume....
Amazing effort by Syrias Patriarch, he wants Clown and Hariri to get together as they are incapable of doing so! wow what patriotism what foresight! Another couple of whizzbang ideas like this from his highness and were all saved! I mean who would have thunk it he?
I keep on repeating. Batrak : Lebanon needs your help. All existing politicians should be excluded from any role in the future government .it is not constructive to have anyone of them, beside the fact that they lost credibility, it creates a precedent( why he, not me? situation ). In order to have a large majority of the population believing in and supporting the new reforms and the new government no-one from the old school politicians/warlords( 1975-2020) should have a role in the new government ,that's the only way to proceed. It is feasible if the Batrak starts a protest march, I am sure >80% of the Lebanese( from all religions) will support him and walk behind him, that's the only way to have real reforms.
Kazan, do you truly believe he or one of his lackeys will be reading Naharnet new comments here? If you do want to send him a message its probably more productive to echo this message on the Orange fruit web's. Besides if he did hit the street he would be surrounded by his flock the Orange supporters and not that of the opposition who know what the true color is of this Syrian Lackey.
I live far away from Lebanon, i can't go to bkerke, I hope somebody will read it and give him the message, it's an opportunity for him to go in history like Ghandi, Mandela, etc...I really believe that this can be a game changer for Lebanon in order to get out of this deadlock