Geagea Says Govt. Delay a ‘Blatant Crime against Lebanese’
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday described the protracted delay in the cabinet formation process as a “blatant crime against the Lebanese.”
“What is happening regarding the formation of the government is a blatant crime against the Lebanese,” Geagea said in a statement.
“Despite all the tragedies that the Lebanese people are living, the flagrant financial collapse and the societal anxiousness over the present and the fate, what’s delaying the government’s formation is not disagreement over the nature of the required reforms nor over which minister is more reformist than the other, but rather over who gets what,” Geagea added.
“It is a farce-tragedy at a time the Lebanese people are burning with the flames of the current crisis,” the LF leader lamented.
He also once again decried that “there is no hope to be sought from the current ruling group,” stressing that “the only solution is to go immediately to early parliamentary elections.”
Lebanon has determined that it does not need money from the EU after all. There is no longer urgency in forming a cabinet.
Eliminate corona in lebanon that should be task1. Total shutdown of everything for 3 months. No usage of money as the virus spreads through cash. Government should issue tickets for food and medicine and everyone should stay at home except essential workers who should be tested every week. The biggest threat to Lebanon is covid.
Geagea : in the past months I read a lot of your comments and opinions, although I agree with your analysis i would like to say the following: If you care for the well being of Lebanon, you should make a clear statement, that you don't have any ambition in future government position, the reason is simple, in order to not create a precedent, and avoid that all other warlords expect to have a role also. otherwise we go back to square one.