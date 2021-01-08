1,767 Fines for Breaking Covid Rules on Start of Lockdown

Lebanese security forces issued over 1,700 penalty notices for virus regulation breaches despite a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus as infections hit a record high of 4775 on Thursday.

Lebanon began a 25-day nationwide lockdown Thursday to limit the virus spread in the tiny Mediterranean nation, where patients overwhelmed the health care sector.

The Internal Security Forces Directorate said 1,767 fines were issued since Thursday until Friday morning for breaches against the virus rules.

The lockdown in Lebanon is the third since the first case was reported in late February. It closed most businesses and limited traffic by imposing an odd-and-even license plate rule on alternating days. It also reduced the number of flights at the country’s only international airport.

A daily 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect until Feb. 1. Also on Thursday, Lebanon broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, with 4,774 reported infections over the past 24 hours.

But despite these regulations, some Lebanese areas were seen to little respect the regulations amid a tattering economic crisis sending many into poverty.

Lebanese authorities announced that violators of lockdown restrictions would face penalties of up to 3 months in prison or a fine from 100,000 to 600,000 Lebanese Pound, or both.