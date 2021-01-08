Berri Responds to Aoun: Explaining the Constitution a Sole Right of Parliament

President Michel Aoun said Friday that the Constitutional Council should help “interpret” the Constitution, which prompted a swift reply from Speaker Nabih Berri who emphasized that the “Parliament alone” has that right.

“In clarification to the President’s statement made to the head and members of the Constitutional Council, the role of this Council is to monitor the constitutionality of laws without going beyond it to interpreting the constitution, which remains the right of the parliament alone," said Berri in a statement.

He added: "This matter was settled by the post-Taif constitution following a debate concluded by consensus in the general assembly."

The President had said during his meeting with the Constitutional Council in Baabda on Friday, that the latter’s role “does not have to be limited to monitoring the laws’ constitutionality, but should also interpret the constitution in accordance with the reforms mentioned in the National Accord approved in Taif.”

Aoun also said the Council should “address the gaps in the law texts that define the ministers’ powers, mainly those who fail to implement the law and refrain from implementing the decisions of the Cabinet and the Shura Council because they negatively affect the interests of the state and citizens at the same time.”