Lebanon Records 5,440 Covid-19 Cases in One Day

Lebanon on Friday reported 5,440 fresh coronavirus cases, a new record high of daily infections for the small country, which registered 4,774 cases on Thursday.

The harrowing tally comes on the second day of a 25-day lockdown aimed at reining in a major spike in virus cases.

The new cases raise the overall tally to 210,139, including 138,839 recoveries, while 17 fatalities recorded on Friday take the death toll to 1,570.

The huge surge in infections comes after a holiday season in which tens of thousands of visitors flew into the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year's.

First responders in the country hit by a severe economic crisis say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are now reporting near-full occupancy in beds and intensive care units.

Lebanon saw new infections begin to increase during the summer, following a massive explosion in Beirut's port in August that shook the city and its heath sector, killing over 200 people and injuring around 6,500. August's numbers increased by over 300% from July as a result and have been climbing since.