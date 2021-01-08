Nasrallah Asks Army to Unveil Port Probe Result and Sawwan to 'Rectify Course'
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called on the Army Command and the Internal Security Forces to announce the results of the probe into the catastrophic August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port.
“The issue of the blast at the port should remain a national cause and should not be turned into a regional, sectarian or political cause. This is unethical and harm targeted everyone,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech focused on domestic issues.
“The port explosion killed 200 people, wounded thousands and affected the entire economy,” Nasrallah added, noting that the victims belonged to all sects.
“Hizbullah will follow up on this case in the judiciary and politics and I pledge to the Lebanese and the families of the victims that we will insist on a fair and honest conclusion for the port file,” Nasrallah vowed.
Lamenting that the port file was “used against Hizbullah and President Michel Aoun and his tenure from the very first moment,” Hizbullah’s leader called on the army and the ISF to “announce the probe's results” and to “say who brought the ammonium nitrate.”
“It seems that (lead judicial investigator) Judge (Fadi) Sawwan is only focusing on the administrative responsibilities,” Nasrallah lamented, calling on the judge to “tell the Lebanese what happened at the port.”
“The way things are being addressed calls for suspicion,” Nasrallah decried.
Commenting on Sawwan’s indictments against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and ex-ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos, Nasrallah said the accusations and legal measures should not take sectarian balance into consideration.
“The course of the investigation must be rectified,” Nasrallah urged.
Turning to the issue of the stalled cabinet formation process, Nasrallah denied accusations that Hizbullah is the "real obstructor."
"It is clear that things are complicated regarding the government," he said.
"It has been said that Hizbullah is the real obstructor of forming a new government in Lebanon because it was waiting for Trump's departure, but this is baseless," he added.
He also revealed that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has told Hizbullah that he is not delaying the government out of "fear of sanctions" or because he is awaiting U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's term to begin.
"If some believe that the government in Lebanon is hinging on U.S.-Iranian negotiations, I tell them that this is out of the question," Nasrallah reiterated.
"Do not wait for the U.S.-Iranian negotiations," he urged the Lebanese parties.
"If some want to await Biden's administration, the formation of the government will take several months," Nasrallah cautioned.
And noting that "the Americans are preoccupied with themselves," Nasrallah said "it is not fair to blame a single party for the government's delay."
"Several parties have demands and fears," he pointed out.
He accordingly called on all parties to "make use of time", "overcome foreign considerations, reconcile viewpoints and alleviate the confidence crisis."
-
08 January 2021, 21:49
Nasrallah: It is not fair to blame a single party for the government's delay and several parties have demands and concerns.
-
08 January 2021, 21:47
Nasrallah: The Americans are preoccupied with themselves.
-
08 January 2021, 21:47
Nasrallah: If some want to await Biden's administration, the formation of the government will take several months.
-
08 January 2021, 21:46
Nasrallah: Do not wait for the U.S.-Iranian negotiations.
-
08 January 2021, 21:46
Nasrallah: If some believe that the government in Lebanon is hinging on U.S.-Iranian negotiations, I tell them that this is out of the question.
-
08 January 2021, 21:44
Nasrallah: It has been said that Hizbullah is the real obstructor of forming a new government in Lebanon because it was waiting for Trump's departure, but this is baseless.
-
08 January 2021, 21:42
Nasrallah: It is clear that things are complicated regarding the government.
-
08 January 2021, 21:23
Nasrallah: The uproar over Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association is aimed at intimidating shareholders.
-
08 January 2021, 20:55
Nasrallah: The course of the investigation must be rectified.
-
08 January 2021, 20:55
Nasrallah: The accusations should not take sectarian balance into consideration.
-
08 January 2021, 20:54
Nasrallah: I call on Judge Sawwan to tell the Lebanese what happened at the port and the way things are being addressed calls for suspicion.
-
08 January 2021, 20:53
Nasrallah: It seems that Judge Sawwan is only focusing on the administrative responsibilities.
-
08 January 2021, 20:53
Nasrallah: I call on the army and the ISF to announce the probe's results and to say who brought the ammonium nitrate.
-
08 January 2021, 20:46
Nasrallah: The port file was used against Hizbullah and President Michel Aoun and his tenure from the very first moment.
-
08 January 2021, 20:45
Nasrallah: Hizbullah will follow up on this case in the judiciary and politics and I pledge to the Lebanese and the families of the victims that we will insist on a fair and honest conclusion for the port file.
-
08 January 2021, 20:44
Nasrallah: The port's destruction affected the entire economy.
-
08 January 2021, 20:44
Nasrallah: The issue of the blast at the port should remain a national cause and should not be turned into a regional, sectarian or political cause. This is unethical and harm targeted everyone.
-
08 January 2021, 20:41
Nasrallah: Lebanon and its people do not mean anything to the Americans, except for what relates to Israel.
-
08 January 2021, 20:40
Nasrallah: Since 2005, the Americans and the West have only cared about Lebanon due to the presence of the resistance and its weapons.
-
08 January 2021, 20:38
Nasrallah: May God protect the world in the coming days, because the nuclear codes are in the hands of a mad man.
-
08 January 2021, 20:36
Nasrallah: Trump's criminal nature has been exposed to his own people.
-
08 January 2021, 20:34
Nasrallah: The incidents in the U.S. might lead to Trump's impeachment.
-
08 January 2021, 20:33
Nasrallah: The Americans did this in so many countries and they've been trying to do this in Lebanon since a year and a half.
-
08 January 2021, 20:32
Nasrallah: Trump incited the demonstrators against the senators and representatives.
I love how he displays their own flag? These guys are like Kurds, Palestinians.. fighting for their own homeland
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.