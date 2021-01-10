Bassil Slams 'Lebanese Rustom Ghazaleh', Says Hariri, Others Want to Eliminate FPM
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil lashed out Sunday at Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and warned of a perceived attempt to return the country to the “pre-2005 era.”
“What is the current specialty of the PM-designate?” Bassil said in a televised address, casting doubt on the possibility that the new government will be truly a so-called “government of specialists.”
“The rule of specialty was not only broken in naming the premier but also the ministers! What does it mean to give a single minister two portfolios such as foreign affairs and agriculture or social affairs and environment or administrative development and youth and sport? What specialty is this?” Bassil asked.
Lamenting that “there is no expertise nor standards nor rules in what is being proposed,” Bassil claimed that the objective is to “downsize the government and cling to 14 or 18 seats in order to aggrieve Druze and Greek Catholics.”
He added: “We do not entrust Hariri alone with reform and to them this government is aimed at seizing control of the country and returning us to the pre-2005 era.”
Addressing the public opinion, he went on to say: “Do you believe that these people want a government for reform, forensic audit, combating corruption, recovering transferred and looted funds and lifting secrecy off the accounts of politicians and state employees? Who prevented them from abiding by CEDRE's reforms? No one, other than laziness, ignorance, reluctance to conduct reform and hunger for stealing public funds.”
“There is a Lebanese Ghazi Kanaan and his electoral laws are present and there is a Lebanese Rustom Ghazaleh and his appointments are present,” Bassil added, apparently comparing the two late Syrian officers who were in charge of Lebanon’s file to rival Lebanese leaders.
“We won’t allow a return to the era of marginalization and elimination,” Bassil stressed.
Moreover, Bassil called for holding a national dialogue that produces a “common Lebanese vision for a new political system that guarantees stability for the country.”
“Jumping over the system's structural problems under the excuse that Hizbullah alone is to blame for the state's collapse means that someone does not want to resolve the problem but rather to deepen it,” Bassil said.
“Of course the issues of arms, defense strategy, Lebanon's position, its relations with nations and the issue of its neutrality are existential issues that should be at the heart of the needed dialogue,” he added.
“We don't accept that our land be a stage for the conflicts of others nor that resistant arms be in the service of any project other than protecting Lebanon,” he emphasized.
Bassil also revealed that the FPM has agreed with Hizbullah on “launching a bilateral dialogue to review our relation and the memorandum of understanding regarding key issues, including foreign relations and the building of the state, because things are not going well.”
“But this bilateral dialogue is not enough and Hizbullah and us are not the entire the country,” he added.
“We need a new contract between the Lebanese, which we should forge through our freewill and timing, instead of it being imposed on us by the developments and before foreign forces oblige us to make flawed settlements similar to those that led us into the current situation,” Bassil said.
10 January 2021
Bassil: We need a new contract between the Lebanese, which we should forge through our freewill and timing, instead of it being imposed on us by the developments and before foreign forces oblige us to make flawed settlements similar to those that led us into the current situation.
10 January 2021
Bassil: We have agreed with Hizbullah on launching a bilateral dialogue to review our relation and the memorandum of understanding regarding key issues, including foreign relations and the building of the state, because things are not going well. But this bilateral dialogue is not enough and Hizbullah and us are not the entire the country.
10 January 2021
Bassil: Of course the issues of arms, defense strategy, Lebanon's position, its relations with nations and the issue of its neutrality are existential issues that should be at the heart of the needed dialogue. We don't accept that our land be a stage for the conflicts of others not that resistant arms be in the service of any project other than protecting Lebanon.
10 January 2021
Bassil: Jumping over the system's structural problems under the excuse that Hizbullah alone is to blame for the state's collapse means that someone does not want to resolve the problem but rather to deepen it.
10 January 2021
Bassil: We call for holding a national dialogue that produces a common Lebanese vision for a new political system that guarantees stability for the country.
10 January 2021
Bassil: We won’t allow a return to the era of marginalization and elimination.
10 January 2021
Bassil: There is a Lebanese Ghazi Kanaan and his electoral laws are present and there is a Lebanese Rustom Ghazaleh and his appointments are present.
10 January 2021
Bassil: Do you believe that these people want a government for reform, forensic audit, combating corruption, recovering transferred and looted funds and lifting secrecy off the accounts of politicians and state employees? Who prevented them from abiding by CEDRE's reforms? No one, other than laziness, ignorance, reluctance to conduct reform and hunger for stealing public funds.
10 January 2021
Bassil: We do not entrust Hariri alone with reform and to them this government is aimed at seizing control of the country and returning us to the pre-2005 era.
10 January 2021
Bassil: There is no expertise nor standards nor rules in what is being proposed. The objective is to downsize the government and cling to 14 or 18 seats in order to aggrieve Druze and Greek Catholics.
10 January 2021
Bassil: The rule of specialty was not only broken in naming the premier but also the ministers! What does it mean to give a single minister two portfolios such as foreign affairs and agriculture or social affairs and environment or administrative development and youth and sport? What specialty is this?
10 January 2021
Bassil: What is the current specialty of the PM-designate?
and what is your current, past, and future specialty other than theft, corruption, sectarianism, treason, and narcissism?!
The illness of Lebanon is easy to diagnose , but difficult to cure. The incubation of the illness took centuries the cure needs at least 2 generations.The illness : the population is brought up and conditioned to think and behave in clan and religion dependency and loyalty ; this means acceptance of a feudal leader and/or warlord supported by the religious head, the latter will reward ( by corruption) the followers/slaves by offering them government positions. Needless to say, with such a mindset cooperation with other clans is doomed to fail. Cure? start by teaching the youth to be open to other cultures ,opinions,religions and think ,behave and be loyal (only )to the nation key factors ( Economy,health,education,social, foreign, securityetc...).
2 generations are needed.
Bassil Slams 'Lebanese Rustom Ghazaleh', Says Hariri, Others Want to Eliminate FPM
More populism and demagoguery from the expert! Who can eliminate the FPM considering you have the presidency, a block of 30+ MPs, and you are allied with an Iranian militia that has 200,000 rockets.
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
libanaisresilient 8 hours ago
Yeah man, I also think Bassil has Talent to play the Napoleon of Lebanon! Long live GB
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
Keep wasting time until all people under your regime either leave Lebanon or die from hunger.
A two pronged attack by two leaders responsible for the destruction of our country. Hassan and Bassil bombarding us with fairy speeches in a matter of a few days, who much bull shit can we take.?
This man has zero credibility, honor, or dignity. At every juncture, he uses 'Christians' to advance his political agenda. It is common knowledge this traitor wants to be the next president and he will do whatever it takes including the total destruction of Lebanon if that would serve his purpose.
This political class specially this miniature of a man must be brought to justice and tried by the people of Lebanon.
Bassil : We don't accept that our land be a stage for the conflicts of others not that resistant arms be in the service of any project other than protecting Lebanon.
His Boss and Handler says:
Hassan Nasrallah - November 11 2013
عندما نأخذ القرار، أو نمشي في أي درب، أو ندخل إلى أي ساحة، أو إلى أي ميدان أو إلى أي قتال، نحن لا نلجأ إلى عقولنا، ولا إلى علومنا ولا إلى مستوانا العلمي، ولا إلى ولا إلى,نحن نلجأ إلى فقهائنا وكبارنا ومراجعنا.. هذا كان التزامنا بالإمام، وهذا التزامنا بعد الإمام رضوان الله تعالى عليه، بسماحة الإمام القائد آية الله العظمى السيد علي الخامنئي.