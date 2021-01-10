Israeli Jets, Drones Stage Intensive Overflights in Lebanon Airspace

Israeli warplanes and surveillance drones on Sunday staged heavy overflights in Lebanon’s airspace, including over Beirut and its suburbs, sparking panic among the residents of a nation still reeling from the devastating August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port.

LBCI television said Israeli warplanes overflew Beirut, Sidon and Keserwan at low altitude.

Al-Jadeed TV said Israeli jets also violated Lebanon’s airspace at low altitude over the southern regions of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

Israel has intensified its overflights in Lebanon’s airspace in recent weeks and it regularly bombs targets in neighboring Syria, sometimes from Lebanese skies.