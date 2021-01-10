Mobile version

Israeli Jets, Drones Stage Intensive Overflights in Lebanon Airspace

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 January 2021, 13:11
W460

Israeli warplanes and surveillance drones on Sunday staged heavy overflights in Lebanon’s airspace, including over Beirut and its suburbs, sparking panic among the residents of a nation still reeling from the devastating August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port.

LBCI television said Israeli warplanes overflew Beirut, Sidon and Keserwan at low altitude.

Al-Jadeed TV said Israeli jets also violated Lebanon’s airspace at low altitude over the southern regions of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

Israel has intensified its overflights in Lebanon’s airspace in recent weeks and it regularly bombs targets in neighboring Syria, sometimes from Lebanese skies.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Missing cedars 10 January 2021, 14:11

We have rockets that we use after our entire country and people are leveled from the sky in a very few bombs. Very smart defense strategy.

Reply Report