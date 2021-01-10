Al-Rahi Renews Call for Aoun, Hariri to Hold 'Reconciliation Meeting'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday reiterated his call for President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to hold a “personal reconciliation meeting.”

“Shouldn’t domestic and foreign obstacles vanish before the salvation of Lebanon’s fate and reviving the state of institutions?” al-Rahi asked in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“What is the value of a government of specialists should its independence and capabilities be eradicated through picking partisan ministers who are not at the level of responsibility?” the patriarch added.

“These dangerous questions prompt us to renew the call for His Excellency the president and Mr. PM-designate to hold a personal reconciliation meeting, in which they would renew the confidence required by their high responsibilities,” al-Rahi said.

He added that Aoun and Hariri should not end such a meeting without announcing a new cabinet according to “the text and spirit of the constitution.”