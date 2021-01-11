Mobile version

Report: Overnight Contacts between Hizbullah, Bkirki

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 January 2021, 12:00
After a “long interruption” in contacts between Bkirki and Hizbullah, MTV television station said Monday that senior Hizbullah official Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed has contacted Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi offering his condolences over the death of his brother.

MTV said the two men also discussed the latest developments in Lebanon.

Contacts between Bkirki and Hizbullah came after an extended break between the two sides.

Al-Rahi has on numerous occasions openly criticized Hizbullah and blamed Lebanon’s compounded political, economic and financial crisis on its “hegemony” over the government and Lebanese politics.

Missing kazan 11 January 2021, 14:15

a funeral display of mafia film "the godfather".

Thumb tric.bortugal 11 January 2021, 16:15

ha is gonna make rahi an offer he can’t refuse.

