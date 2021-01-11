Diab: We Need to Protect Lebanese from Themselves amid Virus Spread

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Lebanon must impose a strict lockdown to curb the virus spread, otherwise the country faces a “much more dangerous model than the Italian one.”

“It is our duty to protect the Lebanese from themselves due to the recklessness of a large part of them. Either we rectify the situation with a complete, strict and firm lockdown of the country, or we are facing a Lebanese model that is more dangerous than the Italian model,” said Diab.

His remarks came during the meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with following up on the pandemic.

"All indicators about the spread of coronavirus clearly show that we have entered a stage of extreme danger or, at least, we are on the threshold of it," Diab stated.

“The entire world is waging a fierce battle against this pandemic, while some in Lebanon believe corona is a lie” he concluded.