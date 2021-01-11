Lebanon Needs to Draft New Law to Get Pfizer Vaccine

The Ministerial Health Committee tasked with following up on coronavirus said during a virtual meeting on Monday that Lebanon can not purchase Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before approving a law that gives the firm protection from legal action.

“We held a virtual meeting and decided, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, to pass a swift law to obtain vaccines on time, similar to all countries of the world,” said head of the committee MP Assem Araji.

He added: “Pfizer and Moderna companies have obtained emergency and temporary use because every person receiving the vaccine must be monitored, so that no lawsuits are filed against the companies,” as a result of any complications or side effects with the vaccine.

“In Lebanon we do not have this law. Pfizer assured us that if we pass the law today, we will receive the vaccine before the time specified with the Minister of Health,” added Araji.

Araji said the committee will meet virtually again on Wednesday to finalize the matter.

Pfizer and Moderna are under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) which gives them indemnity protecting it from legal action as a result of any problems with the vaccine.