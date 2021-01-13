Khalil: Lebanon Must Import Different Types of Vaccine besides Pfizer’s

MP Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday that Lebanon should import Covid-19 vaccine from several sources, amid speculations that Lebanon's decision to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reportedly in February could be delayed or not sufficient for a large number of Lebanese.

“The government should take an initiative to allow the import of approved vaccines from any scientifically approved source, regardless of waiting for the contract with Pfizer, similar to what countries of the world do,” said Khalil in a tweet.

“It is important to have the vaccine available at the cheapest prices to reduce the disaster. We will stress this in the Parliament session,” he added.

Lebanon is set to receive its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines in February from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan.

But the vaccine requires “complicated” storing requirements, in a freezer at -Celsius which experts fear the government could be incapable of making properly.

Adding to the above, Lebanon is scrambling to approve a law that protects the company from legal action shall complications arise because of the virus.

Pfizer announced they would not sign with Lebanon before it approves the law, which hands total responsibility for any side effects to the Lebanese State.

The new requirement was brought to surface only Tuesday.