Prosecutor Appeals STL Trial Chamber Judgment in Ayyash and al. Case

Prosecutor Norman Farrell of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) filed a Notice of Appeal before the Appeals Chamber of the STL alleging errors of law and errors of fact in the Judgment of the Trial Chamber, rendered 18 August 2020, the STL said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Prosecutor submitted that such errors invalidate the Judgment and occasion a miscarriage of justice.

The Prosecutor requests that the Appeals Chamber grant the appeal and enter convictions against those subject of this appeal.

The Prosecutor is confident that the appeal will be dealt with in an expeditious and comprehensive manner by the Appeals Chamber.