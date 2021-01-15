Israel Frees Lebanese Shepherd after a Three-Day Captivity

Israel on Friday said it freed the Lebanese shepherd, Hassan Zahra, after kidnapping him on Tuesday in the outskirts of Kfarshouba.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a tweet that the Lebanese shepherd, whom it abducted after he “deliberately crossed the frontier into (Israeli-controlled territory) Jabal al-Rus area, was returned to Lebanon."

Adraee said the abductee was handed to the Red Cross via the Ras el-Naqoura crossing.

Adraee went on saying that “Hizbullah exploits the shepherds on the Lebanese border to serve its own goals,” adding that Israel "will not tolerate" any violation against its sovereignty.

The Lebanese Army said Zahra was detained while he was guarding livestock.