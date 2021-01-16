U.S. Embassy in Beirut Urges Lebanese to 'Stay Home'

As Lebanon witnesses a full lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, the U.S. embassy in Beirut made a notable gesture on its official Twitter account urging the Lebanese to "stay home."

“Let us all help limit the escalating spread of coronavirus in Lebanon, to protect our loved ones and support doctors, nurses, and courageous workers in their huge mission,” the embassy said in a tweet on Friday.

Lebanon hit new daily records of 44 coronavirus deaths and over 6,000 new infections Friday, the second day of a lockdown aimed at preventing the country's creaking healthcare system from collapsing.

The country of six million recorded 6,154 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as hospitals in Beirut reached full capacity.

The announcement came as the American University of Beirut's medical centre, one the country's top facilities, said that its intensive care units, COVID-19 units and emergency room were all full.

Lebanon has recorded 243,286 coronavirus cases and 1,825 deaths since its outbreak started in February.

On Thursday, a strict 11-day lockdown came into force, imposing a round-the-clock curfew and barring residents even from grocery shopping.