Bizri: Gradual Vaccine Shipments Start Next Month

Head of the national scientific committee for COVID-19, Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri said on Saturday, the countdown to receiving the coronavirus vaccine has begun, but noted that Pfizer “is not lenient” with Lebanon on the financial issue.

“The real countdown has begun to receive the vaccine in the first half of February, we could even receive it in the first quarter of the month,” announced Bizri in remarks to LBCI television daily show Nharkom Saeed.

He said Lebanon will gradually receive the shipment it requested from Pfizer and other companies, “but our problem is that Lebanon is still classified a middle-income country, and Pfizer is not lenient with us on the financial issue," he added.

Bizri noted that frontline responders including healthcare workers, nurses and the paramedics should be the first to get the vaccine, even before the doctors do.

On the availability of storage facilities for the vaccine, he said: “We have a minimum of 20 refrigerators, and there is no problem with the storage capacity of Pfizer vaccines,” indicating that there is a mechanism for using vaccines within 5 days of arrival.