Army Patrol Attacked in Eastern Border Region

An army patrol on Sunday seized a pickup truck used in fuel smuggling in the eastern border area of al-Mansoura after coming under an attack.

The National News Agency said members of the J. clan attacked the patrol with sticks and sharp objects as it was confiscating the pickup in al-Mansoura, which lies between the border town of al-Qasr and the city of Hermel.

“The attackers tried to prevent the army troops from seizing it, which led to a fistfight until the patrol managed to seize control of the vehicle and remove it from the site,” NNA added.