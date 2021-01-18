Mobile version

Navalny Says Hearing to Extend His Detention 'Ultimate Lawlessness'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 January 2021, 12:32
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny described Monday an impromptu hearing at a police station to extend his detention as "ultimate lawlessness", after he was detained entering the country from Germany.

In a video released by his spokeswoman, he asked why the hearing was being held "at a police station," describing the proceedure as evidence that the authorities had "ripped up and thrown away the Code of Penal Procedure." 

