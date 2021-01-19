Hariri Stresses Need for Govt., Vows Continued Bid to Get Vaccines

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Tuesday emphasized the need to form the new government as soon as possible and promised further efforts to secure Lebanon quantities of much-needed anti-coronavirus vaccines.

“I would like to thank (caretaker) Prime Minister (Hassan) Diab for his visit. We discussed several matters, most importantly the need to form a government as soon as possible,” Hariri said after talks with Diab at the Center House.

“Throughout the previous stage, I showed openness and willingness to go several times (to the Baabda Palace) so that we form the government. My position is clear in this regard, and I thank Prime Minister Diab for what he is trying to do in this matter,” Hariri added.

Asked about his efforts to secure a quantity of coronavirus vaccines for Lebanon, Hariri said: “Hopefully, we are working on this, and you will see me travel more and I will continue to insist on getting the vaccine as soon as possible.”