Strong Lebanon Bloc Calls on Hariri to 'Communicate' with Aoun

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday reiterated the call for Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to communicate with President Michel Aoun over the formation of the new government.

In a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting, the bloc hoped that “the time has come and circumstances have become complete for the formation of the long-awaited government.”

It also called on Hariri to “end the state of stalemate and communicate with the president so that they together form the promised reformist government according to the principles of the National Pact and the rules of the constitution.”

Hariri had earlier in the day stressed “the need to form a government as soon as possible.”

“Throughout the previous stage, I showed openness and willingness to go several times (to the Baabda Palace) so that we form the government. My position is clear in this regard,” Hariri added following talks with caretaker PM Hassan Diab, who also met Tuesday with Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri as part of an initiative to break the deadlock.