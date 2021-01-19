Lebanon Reports New Record High Virus Death Toll

Lebanon on Tuesday announced a new record high daily toll of 61 coronavirus deaths, after 53 fatalities were registered on Monday.

It also recorded 4,359 fresh virus cases in a 24-period, the Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities raise the overall death toll to 2,020.

The fresh cases meanwhile take the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 260,315 cases -- among them 3,667 cases detected among arriving travelers and 156,984 recoveries.

The country entered a strict 11-day lockdown last Thursday after recording a 70 percent uptick in infections in one of the steepest increases in transmission worldwide.

Infections had skyrocketed after authorities loosened restrictions during the holiday season, allowing restaurants and nightclubs to open late, despite warnings from health professionals.

Hospitals have struggled to cope with the influx of new patients, with some treating cases in cars, paediatrics units and even dining halls.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the occupancy rate for intensive care beds in hospitals across Lebanon stood at 87.4 percent, down from 90.4 percent last week.

Sleiman Haroun, head of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, said Tuesday that a lockdown extension is necessary.