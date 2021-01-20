UAE Ambassador Visits Hariri, Berri in Farewell Visit

The UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad el-Shamsi paid farewell visits to PM-designate Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday, the National News Agency reported.

Winding his mission in Lebanon, Shamsi visited Hariri at the Center House, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.

Talks between the two men reportedly touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as on the means to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shamsi also met with Speaker Nabih Berri at the residence of the Speakership in Ain el-Tineh.