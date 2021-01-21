Geagea Seeks 'Opposition Rescue Front’ to Push for Early Polls
Lebanese Forces party chief Samir Geagea said his party has been recently holding contacts in a bid to swiftly form an “opposition rescue front, with the main goal of pushing for early parliamentary elections.”
In a statement released Thursday, Geagea said the “rescue front aims to push for early parliamentary elections that would lead to the election of a different parliamentary majority, president, and rescue government.”
“The negativity, obstacles, and indifference that some have been placing in the path of the emergence of this front only lead to prolonging the tenure of the ruling parliamentary majority, and thus prolonging the crisis and the path of the Lebanese people’s torture,” Geagea warned in his statement,” he added.
Dactor Geagea has earned my respect and captured my imagination for many reasons chief among them:
1) Vehemently opposing proportional representation
2) Vehemently supporting proportional representation
3) Having reservations on the Policy Statement
4) Having No Hostility towards Hezbollah
5) Abiding by the 3 No-No's Rule
6) Supporting a Made-In-Lebanon President elected by an illegitimate Parliament
7) Supporting a Strong State without the presence of 'Illegitimate Armed Groups'
8) His love for Algebra and Equations
and
9) Assuring us the Cedar Revolution is well and alive